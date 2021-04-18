Kadena (KDA) Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Kadena has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $114.96 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00067282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00279665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.00723703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.61 or 0.99940637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.15 or 0.00862123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,200,350 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

