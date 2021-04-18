KARMA (KARMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 57.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. KARMA has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $1.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 263.4% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005690 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00127748 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.