Kattana (KTN) Market Cap Hits $19.36 Million

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for $18.57 or 0.00032534 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $19.36 million and $795,629.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00284582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.61 or 0.00728253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.95 or 1.00208279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.00869558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.