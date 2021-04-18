KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Truist increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $73,894,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $52,718,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -159.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

