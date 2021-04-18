Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) & Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Critical Review

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Norwood Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $59.77 million 3.72 $13.15 million N/A N/A Norwood Financial $54.06 million 3.97 $14.22 million N/A N/A

Norwood Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 19.69% 9.63% 0.99% Norwood Financial 22.00% 9.41% 1.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kentucky Bancshares and Norwood Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Norwood Financial beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it is involved in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates 27 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York, including 5 offices in Wayne County, 2 offices in Pike County, 4 offices in Monroe County, 2 offices in Lackawanna County, and 2 offices in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, as well as 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

