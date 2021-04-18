King DAG (KDAG) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $34.10 million and $1.05 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00677494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00039276 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

