Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $15,470.65 and approximately $549.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.