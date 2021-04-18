Komodo (KMD) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $376.07 million and $15.90 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00005257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.96 or 0.00457265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.05 or 0.00171806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00193347 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005791 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,352,222 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

