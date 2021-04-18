Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

