Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.44 ($87.58).

KRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of KRN stock opened at €71.90 ($84.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of €68.93 and a 200 day moving average of €64.26. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €78.35 ($92.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

