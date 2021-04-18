KuCoin Shares Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.35 or 0.00684427 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.