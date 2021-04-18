Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after buying an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after buying an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

