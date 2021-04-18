Kush Finance (KSEED) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $778,301.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 241.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Kush Finance has a market cap of $706,613.82 and $778,301.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 600.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00067282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.00 or 0.00279665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.00723703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.61 or 0.99940637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.15 or 0.00862123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

