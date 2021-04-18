Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 57.99.

LHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

