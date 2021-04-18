Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.21 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $3,083.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

