Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 169.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,587,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

