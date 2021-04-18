Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.28. 8,698,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,801,029. The company has a market cap of $441.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average of $208.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

