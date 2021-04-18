Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $657,801.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00278933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00721475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,136.91 or 0.99558557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00833636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

