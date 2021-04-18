Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $22.06 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 103,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,995,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $8.99 on Friday, reaching $636.50. 8,380,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The company has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.