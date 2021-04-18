Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,282.75. 1,313,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,849.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

