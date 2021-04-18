Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,956,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,359. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

