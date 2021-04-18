Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.91. 8,207,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.