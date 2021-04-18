Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.21% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.7% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 32.3% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

LEG opened at $48.79 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.