Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LXRX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,971. The firm has a market cap of $728.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

