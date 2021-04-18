LGCY Network Reaches Market Cap of $25.56 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $25.56 million and $293,379.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00667780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00085406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00037515 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

