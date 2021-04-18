Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.33.

Several research firms have commented on LBRDA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $150.37 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 196.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $597,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.