Lightning Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.13 million and $1.65 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.13 or 0.00486043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002360 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.