LikeCoin Trading Up 7.1% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and approximately $13,034.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00681949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00087797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00038414 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,029,013,821 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,909,077 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

