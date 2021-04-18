Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.41. 108,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,310. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

