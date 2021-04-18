LINKA One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.92 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. LINKA has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00090441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.41 or 0.00681713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.33 or 0.06462983 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

