Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Cap of $733.58 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00010073 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $733.58 million and approximately $50.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024066 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002801 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,752,215 coins and its circulating supply is 127,821,947 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

