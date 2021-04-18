Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Cap of $117,715.12

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $117,715.12 and $43.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,994.96 or 0.99870114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00133887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

