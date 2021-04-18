Litex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.01 Million (LXT)

Litex (CURRENCY:LXT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Litex has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Litex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litex coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litex has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00680335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038530 BTC.

Litex Coin Profile

LXT is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Litex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,799,987 coins. Litex’s official Twitter account is @litex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litex’s official website is litex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LITEX is a completely decentralized payment ecosystem for cryptocurrency. Built on the business model of YeePay’s star product (the non-bankcard payment solution) along with the BOLT protocol, the LTXN （LITEX Network) enables crypto-purchasers to pay fiat money to merchants on behalf of customers for products and services, and the customers repay cryptocurrency to the purchasers. The whole process is ensured by smart contracts, no centralized organization is involved. “

Buying and Selling Litex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

