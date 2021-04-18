Loki Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,069.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.76 or 0.03971951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.85 or 0.01769529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $277.49 or 0.00486233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.04 or 0.00609856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00581219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.96 or 0.00457265 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.