Lotto 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.10 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $338.97 million and $1.10 million worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.04 or 0.00468988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

