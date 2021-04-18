LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $383.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $2.0272 dividend. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

