M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.46. M.D.C. posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 513,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,891. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

