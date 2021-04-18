Machine Xchange Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $30.66 Million (MXC)

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Machine Xchange Coin has a market cap of $30.66 million and $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.35 or 0.00684427 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org . The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

