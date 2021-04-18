MahaDAO Price Down 10.8% This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $7.08 or 0.00012519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

