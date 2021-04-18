Maker (MKR) Price Hits $3,096.07 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $3,096.07 or 0.05613593 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $293.32 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00660158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00086892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

