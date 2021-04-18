Manna (MANNA) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Manna has a market cap of $462,701.04 and $25.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Manna has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002524 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,936.40 or 0.97509249 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,026,119 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,983 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

