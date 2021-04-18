Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of Manning & Napier stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning & Napier stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,492. The firm has a market cap of $129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.