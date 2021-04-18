Marlin Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $126.07 million and $30.33 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00028130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.75 or 0.00737252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,221.60 or 0.99697800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.22 or 0.00830288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

