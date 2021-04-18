Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,097.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

