Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

NYSE MA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.