Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $269.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

