Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

