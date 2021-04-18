Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

