Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

