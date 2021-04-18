Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 1,787 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

